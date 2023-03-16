Parliamentary Committee Rejects Umra Omar’s Nomination to Climate Change Council

A Parliamentary committee has rejected President William Ruto’s nominee for the Climate Change Council.

A joint committee of the Senate’s Land Environment and National Assembly’s Environment and Forestry rejected Umra Omar’s nomination.

However, the committee approved the nomination of three other nominees; Emily Waita, John Kalua and George Outa.

“The committee recommends that Parliament rejects the nomination of Umra Omar for the appointment as a member of the National Climate Change Council by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya,” a report by the legislators reads in part.

The lawmakers said that Ms Omar did not demonstrate knowledge of the job.

According to the committee chaired by Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, the nominee appeared underprepared and showed a general lack of attention throughout the approval hearing based on her overall demeanor and her hazy answers to the pertinent questions.

“The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical technical and administrative issues touching on the matters relating to indigenous knowledge to section 7(2)(h) of the Climate Change Act and section 7(c) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval Act), 2011 during her approval hearing,” they add.

“Consequently, the nominee lacks the requisite abilities and experience to serve as a member of the National Climate Change Council.”

The two Houses’ plenary will now decide her fate.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...