Parliamentary Committee Recommends Prosecution of Suspended KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) has recommended the prosecution of suspended KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari over the loss of Sh7.6 billion.

The Parliamentary committee also wants suspended directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Juma (Procurement) prosecuted.

Manjari was suspended in August 2020 after it was found that the agency had procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at a double market price leading to the loss of billions.

In March, the Senate Health Committee found that while Manjari had taken advantage of the weak oversight, the board that was then led by former Murang’a senator Kembi Gitura, had a case to answer.

“The committee recommends the ODPP and DCI investigate the CEO, Kemsa and the board of management of Kemsa for contravening the law,” the report read.

Apart from the aforementioned persons, the committee sought to have Fredrick Wanyonyi, corporation secretary/director, legal service; Edward Njoroge, director, operations; and Waiganjo Karanja, director, finance and strategy, investigated.

“It was clear the role of the board of Kemsa is to have oversight over the Authority. It is required to provide strategic and policy leadership to the Authority and further provide budgetary oversight over the Authority,” the lawmakers said.

