Parliament Suspends Scheduled Special Sittings Following Ban Of Movement In 4 Counties

Both the National Assembly and the Senate have suspended scheduled special sittings indefinitely following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on Monday banning the movement of people in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The Senate was scheduled to hold a special sitting tomorrow Tuesday, April 7 while that of the National assembly had been slated for Wednesday, April 8.

The President issued the directive that also affects Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the President, the Health Ministry had marked the counties COVID-19 hotspots.

“In the circumstances, it has, therefore, become necessary to inform you that it will not be possible to hold the Sittings of the Houses of Parliament as scheduled, until further notice,” reads the statement, ” a memo signed by Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Keneth Lusaka (Senate) reads in part.

The Speakers, however, stated that consultations are ongoing on how urgent business before the two Houses of Parliament can be transacted remotely.

“The Leadership of the two Houses is consulting and shall advise on the means by which urgent business that is before the Houses of Parliament shall be transacted remotely and

Members shall shortly be advised on this,” said the Speakers.

The cessation of movement in Nairobi came into effect today at 7pm.

However, in the three Coastal region counties, the directive will come into effect on Wednesday, April 8 from 7pm.

The President designated the Nairobi metropolitan area as the following places: Nairobi city county; parts of Kiambu County up to Chania River bridge, Thika, Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; parts of Machakos County up to Athi River including Kathani; parts of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, and Ngong town.

“These additional measures do not in any way nullify the existing daily nationwide curfew of 7pm-5am,” the President added.

