Parliament Committee Handling BBI Confirms Errors in Bill Debated in 32 Assemblies

A joint parliamentary committee considering the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, has confirmed that 32 County Assemblies debated documents containing errors.

There were claims that only 13 assemblies received and discussed the right document.

However, addressing members of the press on Friday, the committee’s co-chairs, Kangema Member of Parliament Muturi Kigano and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, downplayed the errors as minor and correctable.

They said the report is now ready and will be sent to the Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate for consideration.

“We have taken note and that affects 32 County Assemblies and that is captured in our report,” Omogeni said.

“There were no two copies of the Bill. There could be small errors here and there but that is correctable,” added Kigano.

All members of the joint team, Kigano said, appended their signatures on the report except Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata who abstained.

Senator Kang’ata, who was stripped of his Majority Whip role in February this year, has severally expressed his reservations on the process to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

The committee issued the statement a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) denied submitting different copies of the BBI bill to all the 47 counties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati shifted blame to the BBI secretariat saying the commission forwarded to counties the same copies of the document that it received from the BBI promoters.

“The commission would like to state that on December 10, 2020, it received from BBI promoters six printed copies of the draft of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 and supporters’ details,” said Chebukati.

“The commission, after concluding the verification exercise and determining that the one million supporters thresholds had been reached, requested additional copies of the draft from BBI promoters to submit to the counties.

“On the same day, the BBI promoters delivered to the commission 57 printed copies of the Bill, out of which the commission submitted 47 copies to the County Assemblies,” the IEBC added.

