Parliament Committee Approves Martha Koome’s Nomination As Chief Justice

National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has approved the nomination of Martha Koome as Kenya’s Chief Justice.

Martha Koome was vetted by the committee chaired by Kangema Member of Parliament Muturi Kigano last week.

The Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon Muturi Kigano has issued a notice of motion to the house to adopt the committee’s report recommending the approval of Hon Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/frsOeaGLeK — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) May 19, 2021

The House will consider the committee’s report in a special sitting convened by Speaker Justin Muturi today.

If approved by the House, Koome’s name will be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment and swearing-in.

She will become the 15th Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, the first woman to occupy the office.

While appearing before JLAC, Martha Koome was put to task to answer to an affidavit by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi where he suggested in a memorandum that she was not suitable to succeed Justice David Maraga.

She defended herself vowing to ensure the Judiciary is not influenced by either the Executive or the Legislature in discharging its duties.

“In service delivery, we require the support of Parliament for allocation of resources to the Judiciary and the Executive for enforcing and implementing some of our decisions,” she told the committee.

Koome, who boasts of 33 years of experience in legal practice, was nominated for the position of Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last month.

She was among 10 candidates shortlisted and interviewed for the position of CJ by JSC.

The nine contestants she faced off against are Said Chitembwe, Prof Patricia Mbote, Justice Marete Njagi, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Dr Wekesa Moni and Alice Yano.

