Parents of Buruburu High School Students to Pay Sh1,500 for Damages Caused by Fire

Parents of students from Buruburu High School will be expected to pay Sh2.2 million as compensation for damages incurred during a fire last week.

The 1,466 students who have been recalled to school are expected to arrive next week. Each student will be required to pay Sh1,500

At least 63 students were rushed to the hospital last week after the fire erupted at the school. They were treated with minor injuries at the Metropolitan and Jamaa hospitals before being discharged. The students were then sent home pending investigations into the source of the inferno.

Form three and form four students are expected to report to the school on Monday, November 8, 2021 while Form one and form two students are expected in the school on November 9,

“This is to inform you that all students must report back to school accompanied by parents,” reads a letter sent to parents from the school’s management.

The parents will also be required to pay the students full school fees and an extra Sh1,500 as compensation for damages incurred during the fire.

Going forward, the school has banned students from bringing body sprays, sanitisers, spirits, jewelry, and any form of beadwork

“Cars will not be allowed in the school compound,” reads the letter.

Education CS George Magoha and the leadership of the school heads association are expected to appear before parliament to address the recent wave of fires in schools.

Senators have summoned them to discuss to discuss the possible causes and remedies for the fires which have become rampant in the last two weeks. At least five schools are reported to have been closed this week due to the fires

