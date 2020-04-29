Parents Move To Court Over Brookhouse School Directive To Pay Full Fees

Parents have moved to court to challenge the directive by Brookhouse School to pay full fees despite the closure of schools amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Through a petition filed at the Milimani Law Couts, the parents want the school stopped from demanding full-term three fees, indicating that they can only afford to pay 30%.

Further, they argued that the classes being offered are online and virtual thus should not be done so at the same rate as normal class sessions.

According to the parents, the directive to pay full fees amid COVID-19 menace in the country is a violation of the consumer rights between the school and the parents thus terming it unfair and unlawful.

“…other schools offering a similar curriculum have made a considerable discount to parents in view of the deleterious effects of Covid-19 pandemic,” read the court papers in part.

In addition, the papers account that the quality of education being taught by the school currently is based on emails and 20-minutes zoom sessions thus do not warrant full fee payment.

In the wake of COVID-19 cases in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta closed down all learning institutions in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

Following the rising cases, Education CS George Magoha announced that learning would be conducted online, with different schools setting up programs and schedules that best suit their students.

However, complaints and questions have been raised over the amount of school fees to be paid considering schools closed prematurely with syllabus uncompleted. Numerous questions also lingered over the fate of learners, more so the KCPE and KCSE candidates.

Magoha clarified that if the government manages to control the spread of the virus, school calendars will be readjusted and curriculum activities picked up from where they stopped.

“If by the grace of God the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, we will adjust the calendar and carry on. If it is not controlled, a decision will be made at that time. It is what all Kenyans know that I know too. None of us knows when the virus will end. Let us just wait and see what will happen. If a decision is going to be made, it shall be made. None has been as of yet and we are all hoping for the best,” Magoha said.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 374, with 124 recoveries and 14 fatalities.

