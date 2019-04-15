Parents Sue Moi Girls School For Suspending Student Over ‘Day Dreaming’

Parents of a student of Moi Girls Secondary school have sued the school after their child was sent home for day dreaming.

The parents claimed that their daughter was discriminated by the school administration and wanted to be compensated for the time that the child lost. They said that the claims could not be substantiated.

The past two years the school has been rocked by controversy, Last year a student from the school was raped under unclear circumstances bringing into question the state of security within the school.

The school was closed for one week to allow security to be beefed up within the dormitory. The school’s Principal was forced to go into early retirement following the incident.

In 2017, a student torched down the school dormitory. The student is reported to have started the fire by lighting fire on her mattress in the middle of the night.

The student is said to be on the run but the investigators are closing in on her as her options are growing thin by the day.

At least 9 students died in the inferno.

