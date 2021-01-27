Parent Sues Brookhouse School For Expelling Son Over Alleged Fight

A parent has sued Brookhouse School for infringing on her son’s rights and expelling him unfairly over an alleged fight with classmates.

In a suit filed through her lawyer, Musyoki Mogaka, the mother wants the school Board of Directors compelled to readmit her son who has been at home since January.

“The school continues to violate her child’s fundamental rights and unapologetically operate under unfair administrative actions that expose the parents to potential abuse through their unilateral decisions,” said Mogaka.

In court papers, the mother said her son had previously complained about being sexually harassed but no action was taken by the school.

She claimed that her son has been verbally abused by other students and parents of the alleged perpetrators.

Mogaka also argued that the decision to expel the student without a fair hearing or evidence of the alleged fight was discriminatory.

The mother did not get an audience with the school director but was instead directed to meet with the deputy principal. She decried the school’s treatment towards her and her son.

“Petitioner is deeply disturbed by the callous manner in which her child was treated and humiliated by being forced to leave school without any tangible reasons,” the suit reads.

After the alleged fight, the boy was allegedly placed in solitary confinement, keeping him away from other students.

“…Denying him the opportunity to study and interact with his peers was a discriminatory action by the respondent (school),” the suit reads further.

She has also accused the school of enriching itself with school fees paid when the learner was suspended and later expelled.

“I continue to suffer emotionally as my son is out of school lagging behind as his classmates progress and this will prejudice his education,” she says.

