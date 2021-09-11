Parent Collapses and Dies While Visiting a School in Siaya

Residents of Rarieda county were left in shock after a parent at Pala Kobong’ primary schol collapsed and died within the premises on Friday evening. 50 year old Peter Mito Owino is said to have visited the school to check on the child’s performance when he collapsed.

According to Rarieda sub-county Director of Education Mr. Elija Adie, Owino had just arrived at the school, and was making way fr the staff room when he collapsed.

Students who were outside for break witnessed the incident and alerted their teachers, who rushed to check on him. Unfortunately, he was found dead.

Mr. Adie confirmed the incident, saying that the deputy headteacher raised alarm and even attracted the attention of many people including the principal of the neighbouring Pala Kabong’ secondary school.

They then contacted Aram police station before officers showed up to collect the body. The body is lying at Madiany hospital morgue.

