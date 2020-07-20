Papa Shirandula’s Widow Accuses Karen Hospital Of Negligence Says Actor Died In Car

Beatrice Andega, the widow of legendary actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula has accused the Karen Hospital of negligence.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the celebrated thespian, the widow alleged that the hospital’s negligence contributed to Papa’s death.

Ms Andega said that the hospital’s medics didn’t attend to Papa in time as he died in the car when he rushed him to the hospital after developing breathing problems on Saturday morning.

“They didn’t consider his condition an emergency and he died while we were waiting… he died in the car, he was yet to be admitted,” she said.

She further revealed that the hospital only carried a Covid-19 test on Papa and ignored pneumonia and malaria.

“When he went to hospital, he requested for three tests of malaria, pneumonia and Covid-19 but the hospital concentrated only on Covid and ignored the rest,” Ms Andega added.

Read: Legendary Actor Papa Shirandula Laid To Rest In Busia

The Covid-19 test, Ms Andega told mourners, turned positive.

Papa’s father Cosmas Bukeko said that he is not satisfied with information that his son succumbed to Covid-19. He said he will be travelling to Nairobi to seek further explanation from the hospital on events that led to his death.

“For now l cannot say anything about his illness until we sit with the hospital. I’ll travel to Nairobi and together with his wife, we shall engage a lawyer to get proper information from the hospital,” he said.

The actor was laid to rest early on Monday morning at his Nanderema home, Funyula in Busia County.

Read Also: Great Works Legendary Actor Papa Shirandula Will Be Remembered For

Papa Shrandula will be remembered for his great in the comedy industry including his role in a Citizen TV program by the same name which his fans have been enjoying since 2007.

Through the show, Papa is credited for having brought the likes of Jacqueline Nyaminde (Wilbroda), Felix Odiwour (Jalang’o), Kazungu Matano (Otoyo) among many others to stardom.

The AFC Leopards fanatic rose to fame after featuring in the much-hyped Coca-Cola “Brrr” advert in 2007.

After the 2007 Coke advert, Papa earned star ratings and travelled in many countries doing commercials especially in South Africa.

The celebrity status saw him featured on GO TV and Vodacom adverts helping promote the brands for various markets.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu