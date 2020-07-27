Papa Shirandula’s Widow Recounts Losing 4 Children

Widow to the late Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula, Beatrice Andega Afwai has recounted a low time in their lives where they lost four children.

Speaking during the final tribute to her husband and Kenyan icon aired on NTV’s Churchill Show, Beatrice narrated their earlier years and their meeting in 2004 through mutual friends in church.

Following their meeting, the couple settled down but unfortunately, their childbearing process had several challenges of one miscarriage after the other. They had their first child in 2006 but at this time they had already lost 4 to miscarriages.

Read: Legendary Actor Papa Shirandula Laid To Rest In Busia

“In 2006, we had our first child. But before that, we had lost about four. The firstborn was Anthony and in 2007 we had our second born Charlie and in 2009 we had our baby girl Sherry. In the same year (2009), we formalized our marriage,” narrated Beatrice.

Ideally, according to the widow, the Late Papa Shirandula came along way with acting and comedy and only his hard work and resilience broke the boundaries.

Beatrice stated that she supported her late husband’s hustle financially since they were still struggling with no permanent source of income.

Read Also: Papa Shirandula’s Widow Accuses Karen Hospital Of Negligence Says Actor Died In Car

“When I met him, he did not have stability in life. He was struggling as a hustler, living in a small house in Uhuru estate and walking to the theatre where he would sometimes make small money in a play. Sometimes I would support him financially when he wanted to make his own play. I wanted to encourage him because that’s where his interest was even though I personally was not interested,” she added.

According to the mother of three, her late husband deserved all the successes he achieved for the years of hard work and commitment. Ideally, his breakthrough in acting necessitated him to push other comedians and actors to gain the names and brands that they currently bear.

Papa Shirandula succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 and was buried last week at his rural home in Funyula, Busia County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu