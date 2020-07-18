Papa Shirandula Actor Charles Bukeko Is Dead

Citizen TV actor Charles Bukeko but best known by his character on the popular “Papa Shirandula” show has died.

The renowned actor passed on at the Karen Hospital while undergoing treatment.

According to the Star, the deceased’s brother-in-law Rorland Wanyama confirmed his passing. The actor collapsed at the Karen Hospital parking and passed on shortly after.

Bukeko who will be remembered for his Coca-Cola advert was apparently unwell upon returning to Nairobi.

He went to the same hospital for a check up on Monday.

Today morning, the actor developed breathing complications.

Reports indicate that Papa Shirandula succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

The deceased, 58, was born in Mumias to Valeria Makokha and Cosmas Wafula.

He attended Jogoo Road Primary School and Upper Hill Secondary and later tried his hand at theatre and film.

He has been featured in several movies including The Constant Gardener (2005), Malooned (2007) and The Captain of Nakara (2012).

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Royal Media Services managing director Wachira Waruru mourned the actor as “a towering thespian who was loved in every corner of the country. He endeared himself to TV audiences with his natural sense of humour and effortless depiction of typical Kenyan lifestyles.”

“Papa, as he was fondly known within the Royal Media fraternity, represented a pioneering group of Kenyan actors who immensely contributed to the growth and success of local productions. I am honoured to have worked closely with Bukeko in the creation of the Papa Shirandula series that immediately gained wide acceptance across the country,” Waruru stated, adding that his contribution to the industry will be felt for years to come.

