Panyako Claims President Ruto Forced Him Out of UDA

Vice Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Seth Panyako claims that President William Ruto ordered him to leave the governing party.

On Tuesday, Panyako claimed that the party’s top brass had forced him to leave, adding that the way it was handled was against both party rules and the law.

He continued by saying that the party’s disciplinary committee should have called him instead, explained his offenses to him, given him the chance to respond, and then made a judgment.

“The President called me on Friday at around 7:20 pm and asked me why I am opposing the housing levy…I told him that I lead workers hence the most important thing to me is standing by them and the ordinary Kenyan,” he said.

“He told me that he was being pushed by other people like Malala to kick me out of UDA for opposing government policies. I asked him what his plan was, and he told me that things cannot continue like that…that I must leave UDA.”

Further, he stated that despite making his resignation official and submitting it to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), he is still technically the vice chair of the ruling party.

In addition, he discredited a social media post made by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Saturday in response to his statement that he was never even a party official.

“I will write to the Registrar of Political Parties tomorrow and enquire for an extract that outlines the new leadership of UDA, afterwards I will then write to confirm my resignation,” he said.

“The parties we have in Kenya are yellow political parties that lack institutional systems. An individual owning the party can expel you from the party when he dislikes you.”

Additionally, Panyako denied claims that he left the party because he did not land a Cabinet appointment.

“I resigned to uphold my principles about life, the job of a CS is too small, it’s a job meant for people in lower ranks,” he said.

Panyako resigned from the party on Saturday in response to what he perceived as the Kenya Kwanza government breaking its campaign pledges to Kenyans.

