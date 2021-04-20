Pangani OCS Suffers Injuries After Being Hit by Boda Boda Rider While Manning Roadblock During Curfew

A senior police officer on Sunday sustained injuries while manning a roadblock in Pangani, Nairobi.

The Pangani Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samir Yunus was run over by a boda boda rider along Dr Griffins Road.

Chief Inspector Yunus suffered a blow to the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cyclist who was arrested and his motorcycle seized told the police that he was rushing home to beat the 8 pm curfew.

The accident, however, took place at 8.30 pm.

Yunus was among the officers enforcing the Covid-19 containment measures.

Over the weekend, motorists were held for hours for being in violation of the curfew orders.

In the disease infected zone – Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos – curfew starts at 8 pm and ends at 4 am.

For the rest of the country, curfew starts at 10 pm ending 4 am.

On Sunday, Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda warned that more stringent measures will be taken to ensure compliance.

He stated that Nairobians have been constantly flouting the Covid-19 directives hence the need to take action.

“The operation was necessitated by Kenyans who have been defying curfew hours repeatedly. Nairobians should expect more going forward. It was not possible to arrest people because of numbers but several revelers were arrested and they will appear in court,” he said.

He also assured essential workers who were on Saturday night among those held at certain roadblocks, that law enforcers will have them in mind.

“Essential workers and emergencies have nothing to worry about because our officers are professional and they are guided by law. We urge employers to use the previous guidelines and release their employees on time so that they can beat curfew time. We are also looking at the matatus who are carrying beyond the required capacity,” he added.

While the spread of Covid-19 has slowed down in the five counties, the rates of infection have gone up in other areas.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has expressed concern over the surge in virus cases.

“The meeting of the multi-agency Covid-19 committee was shocked by the statistics. Covid-19 pandemic is on a furious phase and is killing our people more than ever before,” he said.

