Questions Linger as Pangani Housing Project Developer Uses Land Deed to Secure Loan

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has called into question the County government’s decision to allow the Pangani Housing project developer to use the title deed of the land to secure a loan.

The project was absorbed into the Big Four Agenda of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government in 2016.

According to the legislator, the County Assembly erred by passing a motion allowing the developer, Tecnofin Kenya Limited, to use public assets to secure a loan from the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Tecnofin is said to be owned by Joshua Kulei and ex-Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae.

However, documents show that the following are the directors and shareholders at the company established in 2015; Lee Karue Nyachae (Simeon Nyachae’s son), Antonio Da Silva, Renzo Bernardi, Noah Kibet Kulei, Robert Muchoki, Sovereign Group, Lee Construction Limited, Evans Lagat and Tecnofin FCZO.

The lawmaker stated that the motion passed on Wednesday, allowed the county government to engage in unsupervised loan acquisition and misuse of public assets.

“On April 19, Nairobi City County Assembly passed a motion which on paper might look harmless and well-intentioned but has all the hallmarks of an illegality thrown to the Honourable Members of the Nairobi City County Assembly to approve for the Executive to open an avenue which is going to see the misuse of Nairobi County deed of assets by private businessmen,” Alai said.

He added: “This is a huge alarm of impending acts of corruption which has been legalized and will never stop if the county still has assets.”

As a result, Alai urged the assembly to recall the motion or that a supplementary motion be introduced that will provide strict guidelines for how such transactions will be handled in the future.

He also requested that the assembly conduct an audit of all county assets in order to compile them into a computerized record.

Last year, Kahawa Tungu revealed that Tecnofin failed to pay a law firm a Ksh66 million consultancy fee despite bagging the Ksh6.5 billion government tender.

Robson Harris & Company Advocates consulted for Sovereign Group Limited, Lee Construction and Tecnofin Kenya Limited and helped them win the Pangani Housing project tender from the County Government of Nairobi in 2016.

The law firm accused the companies of refusing to pay legal consultancy fee that accumulated between 2016 and 2018.

“The respondents have on several occasions acknowledged their indebtedness to Robson Harris & Company Advocates and despite Robson Harris & Company Advocates engaging them severally for purposes of making payment, they have engaged in a contour route of using every obstacle available to ignore/neglect and/or refuse to pay Robson Harris & Company Advocates their due and owing legal fees,” said Mr Chepchirchir Sego, a Robson Harris advocate.

