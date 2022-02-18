Pakistani National In Theft Case Leaves Court In Stitches After Questioning Why Babu Owino Is Free

A man left a Milimani court in stitches after questioning the prosecution’s move to have him denied bail in a theft case on Friday.

Muhammad Adnan Tahir, a Pakistani national, is charged with stealing goods worth Ksh10 million.

Tahir shocked the court after asking Senior Principal Magistrate R.K why he is being detained yet Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who is accused of attempted murder is a freeman.

“Sir, why is the prosecution objecting to my release on bail? This guy Babu Owino shot someone in the neck and he is still walking Tahir lamented.

Babu Owino, born Paul Ongili, was charged with the attempted murder of disc jockey Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve in January 2020.

The lawmaker was freed on Ksh10 million bail and later declared a freeman in December last year after Orinda applied to withdraw the matter.

Tahir wants the court to free him on bail pending hearing and determination of his case.

The man is alleged to have illegally obtained 2165 bags of diapers valued at Ksh4.8 million and 1900 pieces of water dispensers and stands valued at Ksh5.5 million from New Be Company.

According to the prosecution, the suspect committed the crimes on diverse dates in March 2018 at New Be company Limited in Embakasi are, Nairobi, while serving as director of ASQAM Merchandising Company limited.

The prosecution opposed his release on bail on grounds that he holds three passports which makes him a flight risk.

However, the accused, while pleading for leniency, told the court that he is married to a Kenyan, hence not a flight risk.

Ondieki is expected to deliver the ruling on the matter on February 22, 2022.

