Pain At The Pump AS EPRA Hikes Fuel Prices In January 2021 Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has hiked the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene by Ksh0.17 per litre , Ksh4.57 per litre and Ksh3.56 per litre respectively.

This means that a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene in Nairobi will retail at Ksh106.99, Ksh96.40 and Ksh87.12 respectively.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increases by Ksh0.17, Ksh4.57 and Ksh3.56 per litre respectively,” said EPRA in a statement.

The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

“The changes in this month’s prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.51% from US$ 318.71 per cubic metre in November 2020 to US$ 323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020; Diesel increasing by 13.05% from US$ 293.88 per cubic metre to US$ 332.22 per cubic metre and Kerosene increasing by 9.27% from US$ 277.27 per cubic metre to US$ 302.97 per cubic metre,” added EPRA.

Below is the list of prices in different times in Kenya between January 15 and February 14, 2021.

