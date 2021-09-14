Pain At The Pump As Fuel Prices Soar By At Least Ksh7

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Ksh134.72, Ksh115.60 and Ksh110.82 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting midnight.

This is according to September 2021 fuel review by the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene have increased by Ksh7.58 per litre, Ksh7.94 per litre and Ksh12.97 per litre respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019, Legal Notice No.196 of 2010 and Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from 15th September 2021 to 141h October 2021. The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by KShs 7.58 per litre, KShs 7.94 per litre and KShs 12.97 per litre respectively,” said EPRA in a statement.

The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.72% from US$ 552.35 per cubic metre in July 2021 to US$ 548.36 per cubic metre in August 2021; Diesel decreased by 4.81% from US$ 514.25 per cubic metre to US$ 489.51 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 0.96% from US$ 493.45 per cubic metre to US$ 498.19 per cubic metre.

