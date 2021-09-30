King of Parody Padi Wubonn on How “Cut it” Refix Gave Him First Big Break

Parody simply means imitating a particular artist style of play, writer or genre with deliberate exaggeration for comic effects.

Many know his as Padi Wubonn but his real name is David Omondi. He is best known for his artistry especially with the “feel good music”.

Speaking to The Audit, Wubonn who has been in the entertainment industry for years now detailed his journey that was inspired by Peter Kaimenyi aka Kajairo.

He first met Kajairo who was at the time looking for script writers but their relationship grew to the extent that they started working on parodies together.

Their first song was a parody of Sauti Sol’s Gentleman. Their version was dubbed “Mjengo Man” which was released on YouTube nine years ago and has at least 92,000 views.

Their next release was Chop my Money by P-Square, Wubonn told the Audit host Robert Alai.

While working with Kajairo brought him into the limelight, Wubonn who grew up in Kariobangi South with the likes of Juliani, Rapcha the Sayantist, sought to go out on his own.

He started a YouTube channel which was challenging at first because he did not have the resources.

“I used a phone to shoot the videos. I shot and uploaded the videos without editing,” he told Alai.

He borrowed a phone from his friend’s girlfriend, he recalled. That was about four years ago.

His big break came after he released a parody of American rapper O.T Genasis’s “Cut it”.

The remix “Ugali” has over two million views on YouTube.

With more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, the Kisii-born funnyman who lost both his parents in a span of three years, urged aspiring artists to start with whatever they have.

“I tell the youths to start with whatever they have. If you have a phone, use that,” he said, adding that his humble beginnings tell the story of who he is now.

Asked who inspires him, the father of one said he draws inspiration from a lot of people.

Just to name a few, Wubonn said he looks up to Eric Omondi for his drive, Jalang’o who gives him hope and others like Crazy Kennar, Flaqo, Cartoon, Churchill.

Watch the full interview here:

