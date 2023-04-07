Kilimani’s Oyster Bay Closed Over Noise Complaints

Oyster Bay Bar and Restaurant in Kilimani has been closed down by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) as a result of noise pollution complaints from residents.

NEMA Director General Mamo Boru Mamo stated in a statement on Friday that the Kilimani bar was endangering the welfare, health, and safety of residents by playing extremely loud music.

Mamo added that the bar has continued to operate without a valid license despite NEMA previously sending improvement letters to the club’s management in response to prior complaints of noise pollution.

“Enforcement actions have been taken including issuing of improvement notices, arrests, confiscation of sound-amplifying equipment and prosecution at the City’s Court,” said Mamo.

“The last joint operation undertaken at your facility by a team of Gazetted Environmental Inspectors from NEMA in collaboration with county officials issued an improvement notice for all operations to cease at the facility till all remedial actions stated in the notice are complied with but this also yielded no results and you have continued to operate unreservedly.

“The Authority hereby orders you to immediately cease operations of this facility until you have complied with the provisions of EMCA, 1999 and the Environmental Management and Coordination Regulations, 2009,” said Mamo.

The facility will remain closed until they show proof that they have complied with the rules on noise pollution.

