Suspected Owner Of Ponzi Scheme Amazon Web Worker Arrested After Landing From US

A suspect believed to have obtained millions of shillings from Kenyans in a fraudulent scheme known as Amazon Web Worker was arrested yesterday after she jetted into the country, from the US.
The 50-year-old suspect, identified as Stacey Marie Parker Blake, was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) minutes after she had disembarked from her flight.
“The suspect was arrested following intensive investigations by serious crimes detectives, that linked her to the Ponzi scheme that has milked the pockets of unsuspecting investors dry. In a well-coordinated and orchestrated scheme, investors were duped into investing their money in an online app known as Amazon Web Worker, on the premise that they would earn huge profits of up to 38 percent for a deposit lasting only seven days,” said DCI in a statement on Saturday night.
Social media platforms were awash with advertisements wooing Kenyans to the mouthwatering scheme, that promised to double one’s deposits in a month. In one such advertisement, investors who deposited Ksh100,000 were promised Ksh351,000 after 30 days.
Read: Kenyans Lose Colossal Amounts of Cash to Amazon Web Workers Scam
Serious Crimes Detectives are currently pursuing other suspects, believed to be part of the syndicate. Meanwhile, Stacey is in Police custody pending arraignment in court, on charges of money laundering, computer fraud among other charges.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu