Owner of Matatu That Killed Deputy IG’s Daughter To Spend Three Months In Jail or Pay Sh35,000 Fine

The owner of a matatu that killed the daughter of Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua’s has been fined a Sh35,000 or three months imprisonment.

Godfrey Gitonga Maina was on Monday sentenced by Milimani magistrate Esther Kimilu after he pleaded guilty to permitting his unroadworthy motor vehicle (Reg No KBR 065B) an lsuzu mini bus under the KMO Sacco to operate on the fateful day, June 17.

This comes days after the sacco was handed a 14 day suspension.

The suspension came shortly after the driver of the said matatu, Patrick Macharia Magu, was formally charged with causing the death of Nelly Waithera Njoroge.

Read: Matatu Driver Accused Of Killing Deputy IG’s Daughter Released On Sh300,000 Bail

Magu is said to have fled the scene of incident but was later traced and arrested along University Way and detained at Central police station.

He has since been released on a Sh300,000 cash bail pending the hearing of his case.

Waithera was on the material day crossing the road from Tom Mboya street when the 8 am incident took place.

“This occurred today on 17/6/2021 at about 0800hrs along Tom Mboya street – Muranga lane junction involving vehicle reg .no KBR 065 B, Isuzu minus c/o KMO Sacco driven by Patrick Macharia Magu, and m/vehicle reg.no KBL 744A Isuzu bus c/o City shuttle driven by Christopher Maina Kirecho and a pedestrian namely Nelly Waithera aged 25 years,” the police report read.

Read Also: Deputy IG Mbugua’s Daughter in Fatal Accident in Nairobi’s CBD

Eye witnesses said Waithera was crushed by a reversing matatu belonging to KMA Sacco against one (City Shuttle) that was parked along the busy street.

The driver was reversing along Murang’a Lane and at the junction of Tom Mboya Street.

The pedestrian sustained grave injuries to her head. She was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she succumbed to her injuries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu