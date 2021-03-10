Owner of Firm In Sh4 Billion Kemsa Deal Stuns MPs, Claims Not To Recall Bank Details, Signatories

The director of Kilig Limited which won a Sh4 billion Kemsa tender shocked MPs when she claimed not to recall details of bank accounts and signatories.

Appearing before the Public Investment Committee (PIC) led by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, Ivy Minyow Onyango said she needed more time to retrieve details of the bank accounts for the firm and other signatories to the accounts.

“Kindly allow me to provide clear answers to these questions to avoid a situation where I may say something that is not accurate. I am ready but I still don’t have responses for the Committee,” Ms Onyango told legislators.

“There were various partners that we entered into joint ventures with. I think there is an equity account and an SBM account. Allow me more time to consult so that I can have a basis for certain disclosure.”

Mr Nassir expressed disappointment in the Kilig director saying, “You told us you are the sole director. We are asking you in fairness but you are not giving us the information that we need.”

Kilig was awarded the tender to supply 450,000 PPE kits for Sh9,000 each.

The company which was registered January 22, 2020, has changed ownership three times in the last couple of months.

The firm was initially owned by Zhu Jinping and Willbroda Gachoka. In April, the duo transferred their shares to Collins Bush Wanjala, who later handed them over to Ms Onyango, a month later.

In December, lawmakers pressed Ms Onyango to divulge information about the six-month-old company.

The advocate declined to answer queries pertaining the ownership saying: “I am not in a position to answer that, not unless the committee on record compels me to do so.

“I’m praying that as we move forward you can guide the committee to refrain from making some references about certain intentions of the company or myself.”

