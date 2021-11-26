Over One Million Youths Apply for Kazi Mtaani in One Week

Over one million Kenyans have so far applied for Kazi Mtaani phase three jobs just a week after the exercise was launched.

In an update on Friday, Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said a total of 1,028,904 Kenyans have so far registered on the Kazi Mtaani Management System portal.

Nairobi County leads with 166,000 registrations, Kiambu 70,600 and Nakuru 53,500.

According to the PS, on average 128,600 youths register on the portal per day.

The exercise kicked off last Friday.

However, interested candidates experienced challenges applying due to what the PS described as unprecedented traffic on the portal.

The issue was later addressed and many young people desperate for employment have been applying with the hope of being considered in the construction and mosquito eradication programs.

Hinga had indicated the application will go on for two weeks.

The program was re-introduced following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga County on October 20.

The government has set aside Ksh10 billion for the initiative.

The Head of State directed the National Treasury to allocate 10 billion shillings to the program. He said the program has been a success in enhancing opportunities for the youth.

“I direct the National Treasury to allocate Ksh10 billion for the third phase of the Kazi Mtaani Programme. The program covering over 200,000 youths will be rolled out to all counties, with priority given to densely populated areas,” said Uhuru.

The Kazi Mtaani initiative was launched in April 2020, to cushion the youth living in informal settlements from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

