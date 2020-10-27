Over 50 People Partying in a Mlolongo Club Arrested After Roughing Up Cops

Over 50 people who were partying at a club in Mlolongo, Athi River have been arrested after roughing up cops.

According to Star, Police officers who were patrolling the area at 3 AM noticed the club was still operating contrary to the stipulated measures set up to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Upon trying to gain entrance to find out what was happening, Machakos County Police Commander Isa Mohamed and his driver were roughed up leading to a confrontation.

The county commander was forced to shoot in the air and call for reinforcement where the revelers were arrested and are expected to appear in court for various charges including not wearing masks in a public place.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that bars and restaurants be reopened under stringent conditions.

Speaking at the National COVID-19 Conference held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) the Head of State further directed that operation times for the bars will be until 10 PM with alcohol sold at the premises.

In the last state of the Nation address, Uhuru had restricted the operations in bars to take away services only.

Bars have remained closed for almost four months now so as to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

In June, Bars, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association said that they had incurred losses of up to Sh1 billion in the last three months.

Their chairman, Simon Mwangi said that the situation was dire as bar owners feared being pushed out of business.

"The situation is of grave concern and we are urging the government to reopen bars whose owners have been reduced to paupers. In recent days, there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe accusing clubs and bar owners of flouting the COVID-19 guidelines by operating beyond the stipulated time. Yesterday, for instance, the country recorded the highest deaths as 18 patients succumbed.