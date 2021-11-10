Over 5 Million Vaccines Administered as Covid-19 Cases Rise by 178

5,751,332 vaccines have been administered in Kenya as of November 9, 2021, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 3,825,759 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,925,573.

On the other hand, 178 Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 7,091 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 254,057.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,750,273.

Of the new cases, 173 are Kenyans while five are foreigners. 90 females and 88 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 84 years.

On a better note, no fatalities have been reported in the country hence the cumulative death toll still stands at 5,314.

Also, 31 patients have recovered from the disease with 25 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 6 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,489.

County distribution was as follows:

Nairobi 65, Machakos 17, Nakuru 15, Kajiado 15, Kiambu 11, Kericho 8, Meru 5, Busia 5, Nyamira 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Siaya 4, Bungoma 3, Mombasa 3, Kisumu 2, Kitui 2, Isiolo 2, Kakamega 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Makueni 1, Marsabit 1, Nandi 1, Garissa 1, Vihiga 1, Bomet 1 and West Pokot 1.

