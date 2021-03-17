Over 200 Left Jobless As Nyandarua’s Midlands Food Processing Company Shuts Down

Over 200 employees attached to Midlands Food Processing Company in Njabini, Nyandarua County have been left jobless after the company shut down without notice on Monday.

The workers found the gates locked when they reported to work on Monday, raising eyebrows since they had not been informed of any planned closure.

“We reported to work only to find the gates locked with chains and big padlocks. Up to now, we do not know what is happening,” said an employee who sought anonymity as quoted by The Standard.

A shareholder, Mr George Muchiri, who spoke to the daily said that the company was facing financial constraints, which forced the management to shut down.

Read: Hope For Nakuru Potato Farmers As County Builds Ksh117 Million Storage Facility

“They found it wise to first close it down as they find a solution to the financial crisis facing the company. They will then inform us later on the next move,” said Muchiri.

The company produces vacuum-packed potatoes for use as French fries, bhajias/slices, peeled potatoes and potato Wedges.

The company was launched in April 2013 with Junghae Wainaina as the chairman.

Initially, it was owned by 300 farmers, who expected to earn Ksh200 million every season.

The National Potato Council of Kenya reports that potatoes are the second most important food and cash crop after maize in Kenya.

The crop is grown by approximately 800,000 smallholder farmers, employs around 2.7 million actors along the marketing channels and contributes over Ksh50 billion to the Kenyan economy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu