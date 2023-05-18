Over 200 Kemsa Employees Ordered Back to Work

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has ordered back to work Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) employees.

Over 200 Kemsa workers have been working from home since November 2022.

The board asked them to work remotely as it sought to restructure following the COVID-19 scandal.

On Thursday, however, the CS said there was no need for the government employees to be ‘sitting at home”.

“I direct the Chair to make sure that the staff understand what is expected of them, it does not make sense to have paid over 200 people sitting at home in the name of Covid-19 yet we all go to our offices,” said Nakhumicha as she inaugurated the new board.

The minister warned against further tainting of Kemsa’s reputation.

“We have individual culprits who have tainted the name of this institution. I will stop at nothing even if it means sending home a whole department. I am ready to deal with it…this institution has to be clean,” she said.

President William Ruto on Monday sacked Health PS Josephine Mburu and dismissed the entire Kemsa board over the Sh3.7 billion mosquito net deal.

The head of state appointed Irungu Nyakera as the new board chair.

Other new members are; Hezborn Oyieko Omollo, Bernard Kipkirui Better, Jane Masiga and Jane Nyagaturi Mbatia.

Also fired was Kemsa CEO Terry Ramadhani who was replaced by Andrew Mutava Mulwa in an acting capacity.

