Over 200 Boda-boda Riders Arrested in Crackdown Following Assault of Female Motorist

Following the sexual attack of a female motorist on Nairobi’s Forest Road over the weekend, over 200 boda boda riders have been arrested.

The suspects were apprehended as part of an effort to find the real attackers who assaulted the female motorist, Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has said.

“We have 229 riders in custody,” Mutyambai said. “913 motor cycles were also seized.”

“We do not condone such criminal acts and those responsible will have to face justice once they are found,” Mutyambai added.

Thus far, police have nabbed 32 individuals in connection with the heinous act which was condemned by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Chief Justice Martha Koome among others.

The CJ stated that the act was ‘cruel, inhumane and obsoleting of any sense of humanity.’

“I hope that the perpetrators will be apprehended and processed through the criminal justice system in a systematic manner observing careful considerations of criminal investigation, prosecution and efficient judicial management of any preferred case in accordance with the tenets of the Constitution and the rule of law,” she said in a statement on Monday.

“As a woman and a Kenyan citizen, I decry this act as barbaric and requiring the highest legal attention. Kenyan women, girls, and indeed citizens must feel protected and safe in their own country. This is a priority that we must continue to pursue.”

Matiang’i on his part promised that those responsible will face consequences.

“I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected boda boda riders along Wangari Maathai /Forest Road. We must protect our roads from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression,” he said.

