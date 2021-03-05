Over 20 MCAs Who Voted Against BBI Bill To Be Punished-Kuttuny

Joshua Kuttuny, the Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General has revealed that over 20 MCAs who went against the party’s decision and voted against the BBI bill at the county assemblies will be punished.

According to Kuttuny, the party has been notified of complaints of misconduct by the MCAs. For instance, he referenced Elgeiyo Marakwet County where Governor Alex Tolgos wrote to the party citing misconduct.

Speaking while in Eldoret, Kutunny said that among those who will be punished include two from the Nairobi County assembly.

“We have received complaints about the conduct of the MCAs and we are in the process of serving them so that they explain why they acted against the party through which they got to where there are,” said Kuttuny.

He added, “We will quickly restore order in the party so that it fully supports President Uhuru Kenyatta as he executes his mandate.”

Last month, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju issued similar threats just before the county assemblies voted on the BBI bill.

Through a letter by Tuju directed to all majority leaders in the county assemblies, dire actions were to be taken on MCAs who fail to heed the party decision.

Tuju said it would be unfathomable for an MCA elected on a Jubilee ticket to defy decisions made by the party leadership. Hence, they risk losing their seat.

“The party will invoke article 13.3 part (f) and (g) of the party constitution should MCAs fail to adhere to the requirement. It is inexplicable that any reasonable MCA would find fault with these new advantages that would result from the passage of BBI,” a letter dated February 8, 2021 read.

