Over 190 Fake Birth, Death Certificates Seized as Detectives Raid Kiambu Woman’s House

Detectives based in Kiambu have arrested a woman accused of defrauding members of public seeking government services.

Veronica Wanjiru Kamondo is accused of generating fake birth and death certificates.

She was arrested by immigration and citizen services detectives in Kiambu town.

She led detectives to her house in Kirigiti, where over 190 fake birth and death certificates were recovered.

Also recovered were identity cards and materials suspected to be used in the production of the fake cards, which are then issued to unsuspecting victims at a fee.

She is currently undergoing investigative interviewing for further police action.

