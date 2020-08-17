Over 100 Planes To Be Auctioned As Owners Fail To Pay Parking Fees

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced plans to auction 101 planes in various airports to recover accumulated parking fees that the owners have failed to pay.

The owners have been given 30 days to to claim them before the auctioneer’s hammer falls, even as KAA declares them a safety risk.

“The said aircraft will be sold by public auction and the proceeds of sale shall be defrayed against any incurred charges and the balance if any shall remain at the owners’ credit but should there be a shortfall, the owner shall be liable thereof,” said KAA acting managing director Alex Gitari in the latest Kenya Gazette notice.

The planes include some owned by commercial flight operators such as 748 Air Services, Silverstone, Jetlink and Fly540, and others owned by tycoons and politicians.

Read: KAA Announces Auction Of Aircrafts At Wilson For As Low As Ksh94,000

Others that face auction on September 14 include those owned by State agencies like the Kenya Police, Moi University and Somalia Airforce.

“The aircraft must be removed within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice and upon payment of all outstanding charges and any incidental costs including the cost of publication of this notice,” added the notice. On a daily basis, large aircraft pay $25 (Ksh2,707) in parking fees at airports like Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The planes are also required to pay $585 (Ksh63,355) to land during the day and $702 (Ksh76,000) to land during night. Small planes are required to pay $15 (Ksh1,625) in parking fees every day and $223 (Ksh24,150) to land during the day and $268 (Ksh29,000) to land during the night. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu