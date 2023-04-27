Over 100 People Evacuated From Pastor Ezekiel’s Church – CS Kindiki

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has said that Pastor Ezekiel Odero will be charged with mass killings of his followers.

The CS also revealed that over 100 people were evacuated from Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Church in Mavueni, Malindi.

“It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers,” he said.

The CS also noted that the church has been shut down and the evacuated persons are expected to record statements with the police.

“The said Church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements,” he added.

— Kithure Kindiki (@KindikiKithure) April 27, 2023

The preacher was arrested on Wednesday morning after it was found that deaths had occurred within the church.

His lawyer Jared Magolo, told journalists that police will find nothing on the “man of God”.

Mr Magolo also stated that he was unaware if his client and controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie were related.

Pastor Mackenzie is currently behind bars after over 90 bodies including children were exhumed in Shakahola forest. The deceased persons are said to have starved to death.

“We have talked with the officers and they are investigating. They will let us know what is going on,” he said.

