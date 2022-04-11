Outrage as Kabogo Lashes Out at Crowd During DP Ruto Kiambu Rally

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has found himself in hot soup after uttering distasteful remarks during a rally in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

In videos making rounds online, Kabogo had a hard time controlling an unruly crowd and lashed out at them calling them “Mapumbavu,”.

“Nyinyi wacheni fujo mapumbavu nyinyi…mnataka kutuonyesha nini,” he utterred.

Moment William Kabogo referred to an unruly crowd as "mapumbavu" during a rally in Kikuyu, Kiambu Count pic.twitter.com/Ano6sb7X3q — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) April 10, 2022

The remarks have elicited anger from netizens who castigated him for having no regard for the electorates.

Notably, a section of netizens has labeled him an ‘arrogant man’ hence referencing his 2017 loss to the same.

“Kabogo you need to think before you open your mouth. This thing cost you 2017. One word can ruin your political career. Particularly when you join Kenya Kwanza you need to be very careful. We don’t want to lose even one vote because of bad mouth. Thank you,” Hellen said.

Another user said, “Angry William Kabogo loses temper and abuses Kiambu residents. It seems once you join Kenya Kwanza, your brain is frozen, get replaced with Bitterness & Anger.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

William Ruto’s GSU bodyguards assaulted youths whose only crime was booing him and William Kabogo. That’s how he will be dealing with dissenting voices through enforced disappearances. Also we’ve seen that Central is not 100% UDA as claimed by bribed Githeri media journalists. pic.twitter.com/rSJYx3CNMa — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) April 10, 2022

Ala? How now😅? Aren't these your voters you are calling Wapumbavu bwana Kabogo? pic.twitter.com/nqGmMcgZgV — Lord Abraham Mutai, Ustadh, Sheikh (@ItsMutai) April 11, 2022

Kabogo is a very inept politician. He Always rubs voters the wrong way. Once he said that Kiambu women wear torn panties……..perhaps from experience. 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🤪🤪🤪 — WaNduta (@WaNduta8) April 11, 2022

Kabogo aliita hao voters wa Kiambu wapumbavu na bado watampigia kura. Hahah enyewe ni wapumbavu tu — Eric Mose 🇰🇪 (@ItsMose) April 11, 2022

