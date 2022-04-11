in NEWS

Outrage as Kabogo Lashes Out at Crowd During DP Ruto Kiambu Rally

Kabogo
William Kabogo (Courtesy)

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has found himself in hot soup after uttering distasteful remarks during a rally in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

In videos making rounds online, Kabogo had a hard time controlling an unruly crowd and lashed out at them calling them “Mapumbavu,”.

“Nyinyi wacheni fujo mapumbavu nyinyi…mnataka kutuonyesha nini,” he utterred.

The remarks have elicited anger from netizens who castigated him for having no regard for the electorates.

Notably, a section of netizens has labeled him an ‘arrogant man’ hence referencing his 2017 loss to the same.

“Kabogo you need to think before you open your mouth. This thing cost you 2017. One word can ruin your political career. Particularly when you join Kenya Kwanza you need to be very careful. We don’t want to lose even one vote because of bad mouth. Thank you,” Hellen said.

Another user said, “Angry William Kabogo loses temper and abuses Kiambu residents. It seems once you join Kenya Kwanza, your brain is frozen, get replaced with Bitterness & Anger.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

William Kabogo

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

