Outrage As Hotel Built Beside Mara River Blocks Wildebeest Migration

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala wants action taken against a tourist camp built beside the Mara River.

In viral videos shared online, resumed camp employees are seen forcing wildebeest from crossing the river.

“I have discussed with Narok County Governor SamuelTunai, about the camp built beside the Mara River, blocking the Wildebeest crossing. It’s very disturbing and we expect the Governor to take action and have the camp removed!” Balala said.

CS Balala also stated that there is need for a Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan that will protect wildlife migratory corridors from greed.

“I have also insisted that we need a Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan, that will not only enhance biodiversity, but also protect our wildlife migratory corridors, from greed!” he added.

The videos caused outrage with Kenyans demanding that the camp is brought down.

Can we first start by removing/demolishing these camps that have been built beside the Mara River blocking the Wildebeest crossing. This is also another indirect form of poaching. #DyingMara pic.twitter.com/AwNPeR24Qq — Paul Kaweru™ (@paulkaweru) September 9, 2020

The #DyingMara we have allowed private developers to set up a camp in the migration corridor. See how the camp staff are chasing Wildebeest back into the Mara river. #TembeaKenya itakua tbt. pic.twitter.com/MlBZf6NLvt — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) September 9, 2020

This very sad. Why have we allowed someone to set up a camp in the migration route? Look at how the Wildebeest is being chased back into the Mara. Is everything in Kenya for sale? @ledamalekina pic.twitter.com/JgUSu1G8o6 — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) September 9, 2020

