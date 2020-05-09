in NEWS

Outrage After Kenya Power Announces Nationwide Power Outage

Kenyans across different parts of the country are experiencing power outage following a statement released by Kenya Power and Lightening Company (KPLC) dated Saturday, May 9, 2020.

According to the statement, the power outage is nationwide due to a system disturbance that occurred in the wee hours of the morning.

Apparently, some parts of Uganda were also affected by the outage.

“We have lost power supply in the national grid due to a system disturbance which occurred on our transmission network at 5:49 AM this morning, our engineers are working to identify and address the hitch, towards restoring normal electricity supply,” reads the statement in part.

Netizens took to social media to express their frustrations due to the inconveniences caused despite being advised to remain calm until normalcy is restored.

For instance, a section of the people complained that there was no prior warning hence people just woke up to no power supply.

