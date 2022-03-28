Ousted KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua Lands Job With MCSK

Former Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss has been appointed the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

According to the board, the decision was arrived at following a competitive recruitment process that saw Mutua emerge top.

In August last year, Mutua was unceremoniously sent on terminal leave from KFCB although the reason for the same was not made public.

In the interim, Christopher Wambua from the Communications Authority of Kenya took over the reins of power.

There have been reports that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is looking into irregular payment of salaries and allowances to Mutua.

Mutua a former journalist, was first elected as KFCB CEO in October 2015 for a three-year term. His second term was to expire on October 25, 2021.

