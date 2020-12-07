Otile Brown’s ‘Dusuma’ Tops List of Kenya’s Most Watched Videos On YouTube This Year

Kenyan Artiste, Jacob Obunga, who goes by the stage name, Otile Brown has the most watched YouTube Video by Kenyans. According to a YouTube survey, Otile’s song ‘Dusuma’ featuring Burundian Meddy, is the most watched YouTube Video in Kenya this year.

The song was released in June this year, and was pushed to the top by a social media challenge which grew around it. It currently has over 16 million views.

The YouTube report is prepared by YouTube annually. It showcases Kenyans watching habits, analyzing views by Kenyans on local artistes’ and International artistes’ YouTube channels.

In the Music Videos category, the most watched video was Otile Brown’s “Dusuma’, followed by Tanzania’s Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa otherwise known Rayvanny’s song ‘Teamo’ which was released in February just before Valentine’s day.

‘Jeje’ by Tanzanian artiste came third followed by Kenya’s Sauti Sol’s ‘Suzanna’ video in the fourth place. The song was released after the group signed a record deal with Universal Music Africa.

Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna featuring Diamond Platnumz came fifth with their hit song ‘Gere’. The song gained traction on its release gaining over a million views within 13 hours.

Coming sixth was ‘Utawezana’ by Femi One featuring Mejja. The song gained massive popularity over a TikTok dance challenge which gave rise to Social Media influencer and Celebrity Azziad Nasenya.

Other songs that topped Kenya’s watch list include international hit ‘Life is Good’ by Future featuring Drake, ‘Quarantine’ by Wasafi featuring Diamond, Rayvanny and others. ‘El-Shaddai’ by Hart the Band was also a popular hit with its positive message helping to create mental health awareness

In the non-music section, Reality shows proved to be a favourite for Kenyans on YouTube. ‘Dine with the Murayas’ season 2 topped the list of the most watched non-music videos. The couple trended on multiple social media sites following cheating allegations that threatened to rock their marriage. Many people flocked to the YouTube channel to follow the drama.

Comedian ‘Flaqo’ made it to the list, taking second position with his ‘Mama Otis/ Otis amefail exams’ skit. The comedian is popular for playing muliple characters on his skits. Flaqo’s YouTube channel was also taken down by Google in October, prompting social media backlash.

