Singer Otile Brown Loses Unborn Child

Singer Otile Brown has lost his unborn child.

This comes a week after the Baby Love hitmaker announced that he was expecting a child with a woman whose identity is yet to be revealed.

“It’s all good. God you know I never ask or question you. all I do is smile and stay positive,” he said.

“Our baby didn’t make it. I guess it’s not my favorite year no more.”

Last week, the crooner said he was about to become a dad but noted that he had always been scared to become one.

“Bizeee will soon be a pope, Inshallah… I will love you so much baby #Inshaallah,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve always been scared of becoming one. I’ma love you hard Kido, Inshallah (sic).”

Otile has publicly dated socialite Vera Sidika and Nabayet, an Ethiopian woman with whom he broke things off in 2022.

The ex lovers were recently spotted in Addis Ababa sparking rumours of a possible reunion.

However, Nabayet has denied being pregnant for the singer.

“Lol, I didn’t know but thank you,” she said as she dismissed the pregnancy rumours.

