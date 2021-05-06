Otiende Amollo Denies Snubbing Meeting with Raila, Threatening to Resign from JLAC Via SMS

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has denied threatening to resign via SMS from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

Speaking to Citizen TV during the Day Break show, the legislator said the SMS and tweet assertions were meant to divert attention from the issues he raised on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – the BBI Bill.

He also denied snubbing a meeting with his party leader Raila Odinga on Monday.

This too, he claimed was a way of spinning the narrative.

“This is an act of spin mastering to move the issue from what it is to where you want it to go. I have refused to be spun because that is trying to introduced subterfuge,” Otiende said.

Read: ODM Wants MP Otiende Amollo Removed From JLA, Replaced with TJ Kajwang

He added, “I speak to my party leader and I have no issue with him. Other than being my party leader, he is actually my client. Anyone trying to spin it that I have an issue with my party leader to remove the issue from where it was, I will not accept.”

The first time MP opined that he was puzzled when a motion for his removal that was moved by minority leader John Mbadi changed into a resignation.

“If it is a resignation, it will be a communication from the speaker. The party organs should meet and make a decision on what should be done. None of that happened. The party never considered that issue. The speaker never considered that issue.”

“I have told you it is difficult to have this discussion on TV. I speak with my party leader nearly all the time. We are allowing him to recover fully. No meeting has been called.”

“If I was to resign, I would know how to resign…I will not lend myself to this spin-doctoring. It is true that as early as Sunday, I had known of the games and that why I tweeted about it,” Otiende averred.

Mbadi said the party could no longer have Otiende sit in the JLAC as he did not further the party’s agenda.

“If he is not pushing the party agenda in JLAC, why should we continue having him? There is nothing mischievous in the changes. We are not punishing anyone,” Mbadi said.

Otiende has since been replaced by Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu