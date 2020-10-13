Othuol Othuol’s Funeral To Cost Sh1 Million- Comedians

Comedian Othuol Othuol is set to be buried on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with his funeral said to cost approximately Sh1 Million.

According to a statement released by Comedians in Kenya chairman Ken Waudo, the funeral committee is aiming at a budget of up to Sh1 million.

“Plans are underway to inter his body at his ancestral home in Ndere, Alego, Siaya County scheduled for 24th October 2020 and we are looking at Othuol funeral budget ranging at Sh700,000 to Sh1 million (sic),” he said.

The comedian’s body has reportedly already been transferred to Choromo mortuary with friends and family expected to meet at his Kitengela home for a fundraiser.

Earlier, Star had reported the details of how people the deceased called friends abandoned him in his last days despite crying for help.

Othuol Othuol had been in and out of the hospital before succumbing to a brain tumor at Kenyatta National hospital aged 31 years.

In an interview, Othuol’s close friend 2Mbili revealed that the funnyman died a lonely man with most of his friends nowhere to be seen.

According to 2Mbili, a fortnight ago, the comedian fell ill and was in a critical condition but a request for friends to contribute Sh8,000 to hire an ambulance to rush him to KNH was ignored by his buddies.

“We needed Sh8,000 to hire an ambulance for him to be transferred to KNH, and so I sent a message in the official comedians’ WhatsApp group, which has over 200 people, yet people could not raise that,” he said.

This, 2Mbili said, was not the first time the so-called friends were disappointing Othuol.

When he learnt that he had a growth in his brain he appealed to his friends to help him raise funds for a second Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) but many ignored him.

“Hi, hope this finds you well. I want to thank you for the support you have offered me. Meanwhile, sijapona and I will be going back to Kenyatta Hospital for a 2nd MRI,” Othuol’s distress message reads.

Besides the brain tumor, Othuol had been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) last year and had been in and out of hospital ever since.

“If you go through his conversations with his rich friends when he was at the hospital, most of them blue-ticked him. They are the same people who are typing RIP on social media with his finest photos,” said 2Mbili.

According to 2Mbili, Othuol’s health had been deteriorating since he went back to the hospital two weeks ago.

“Othuol was very weak in his last days, he could not talk, eat or even do anything by himself. He had also lost his memory,” 2Mbili said.

He alleged that the comedian didn’t receive the best medical care from the hospital.

“Othuol was in hospital but he was not attended to, despite having a band in his hand to indicate he was an important person in the society,” he said.

“The many times I visited him, there was no doctor attending to him.”

2Mbili revealed that had his friend survived there were plans to take him to rehab since he was an alcoholic.

“The last time we had a conversation with Churchill was to take him to rehab since he was fighting alcohol addiction,” said 2Mbili.

