Comedian Othuol Othuol Tells How He Has Struggled With Tuberculosis, Finances

Comedy sensation famously known as Othuol Othuol has narrated his health struggles and long term fight with Tuberculosis, in a detailed interview.

The Churchill Show comedian who was once very active on social media went mute, raising eyebrows and prompting fans to question his whereabouts.

It has now emerged that the comedian was in a bad health state, struggling with health conditions and financial issues to get back to his feet.

This comes just a few days after another Churchill Show comedian, Njenga Mswahili died, he was found dead by the rail guards with colleagues alluding that he had been battling depression.

According to Othuol, he decided to take a break from comedy after being diagnosed with Tuberculosis, a disease that emptied his pockets dry.

The strong comedian, ever happy has currently been turned feeble, the disease making him weak despite taking medication and now on a full path to recovery.

“I told my friend Tumbili about how I was feeling and together with my wife, Karis and Butita, they took me to the hospital where I was diagnosed with TB,” he said.

He however added that he has been on medication for about six months and when he was last tested, he was free of the disease and is looking forward to full recovery.

“After diagnosis, the journey started. I took medicine for about six to seven months and I finished in October, I was tested and they found out I was healed. So, right now I am fine but I am weak I cannot stand for long or walk for a long distance, I cannot perform for the live audience for now.”

Othuol linked his current state of life to his old lifestyle of drinking alcohol repeatedly, saying that he had to sell household items to get money to buy alcohol.

Othuol stated that his pending medical bills were sorted out by his Mentor Churchill, although he said that he lost very many friends during the period as no one would come to his rescue nor pick his calls.

“I used to drink, I would drink after selling my TV, gas and anything of value I had, but that is in the past now,” he concluded.

According to the sensational comedian, he narrated his story to urge other comedians in the industry to save financially and avoid bad lifestyle habits as tomorrow is not guaranteed.

