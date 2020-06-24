Comedian Othuol Othuol’s Deteriorating Health Exposes Poor State Of Kenyatta National Hospital

Comedy sensation famously known as Othuol Othuol has been in and out of the hospital following a long term fight with Tuberculosis.

His recent ailment has exposed the sad state of the Health sector in the country, most especially the negligence at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In a detailed Facebook post by one of his close allies, the comedian reportedly fell sick and fainted yesterday and was rushed to Kitengela Hospital. He was later referred to KNH with the hopes of getting advanced treatment.

However, the post indicates that the comedian is yet to be attended to and has been queuing since then and ideally spent the night in the cold waiting to seek treatment.

Read: Comedian Othuol Othuol Tells How He Has Struggled With Tuberculosis, Finances

“Othuol Othuol has been unwell on and off for some time now …so yesterday morning he apparently fainted and was rushed to Kitengela hospital after scrutiny and diagnosis they referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital, he was conscious but he can’t feel or move his body,” reads the post in part.

It reads further, “…do you know since yesterday morning he has been on the queue waiting to be attended to? As I write this fellow artistes who took him yesternight spent the cold evening together consoling him and trying their best to have him attended to …should someone die just like that? Why can’t they just attend to him?”

Othuol Othuol who has cracked Kenyans with hilarious jokes has been mute for quite some time inviting speculations from his fans.

In an interview last year, the comedian disclosed that he was in bad shape and was struggling financially to get back on his feet.

“After the diagnosis, the journey started. I took medicine for about six to seven months and I finished in October, I was tested and they found out I was healed. So, right now I am fine but I am weak I cannot stand for long or walk for a long distance, I cannot perform for the live audience for now.” He said during a local interview.

Read Also: Comedian Mammito Flaunts Lover Eddie Butita After Keeping Relationship A Secret (Photos)

This is not the first time such a complaint against KNH has been raised. Following the death of veteran journalist and author Ken Walibora, the hospital was under probe for negligence.

Senate launched investigations into Walibora’s death after it emerged that he had been rushed to KNH using a Nairobi County ambulance but was left unattended for hours leading to his death.

Apparently, after he was rushed to the hospital, he remained unattended to from 10:30 AM until his demise at midnight.

In their defence, however, the hospital’s CEO Evanson Kamuri dispelled claims of negligence that allegedly led to the death of prolific Swahili writer Walibora adding that he was attended to within the first 10 minutes he was taken to the hospital.

“The patient had serious head injuries and was convulsing when he was brought in. He was categorised as critically ill,” Kamuri said during a virtual meeting with the Senate Committee.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu