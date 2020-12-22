Othaya Girls’ Principal Wins AU Teacher of the Year Award

Jane Kamiti, the Principal of Othaya Girls School, has been named the winner of the 2020 African Union Continental Teacher of the Year Award.

Kamiti emerged the winner at the event which was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She was lauded for her quality teaching and engagement that result in high standards of achievement from the students.

Kamiti was also recognized for nurturing good behaviour among students using positive feedback and other methods.

Read: Teachers Yet To Receive School Calendar – Sossion

Last year, Kamiti was awarded for her outstanding innovation in the school which enabled integration of Information and Communication technology (ICT) in day to day learning.

She is known for encouraging students to engage in activities that enhance the social and cultural value of education, and for helping them achieve their various carrier goals by organizing for interaction between the students and relevant parties.

The Othaya Girls’ Principal is also recognized for setting up an e-learning section in the school.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu