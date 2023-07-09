I was Misquoted – Osoro Denies Bribing Azimio MPs To Skip Finance Bill Vote

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has denied employing underhanded tactics to have Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party MPs skip the Finance Bill vote.

The Majority Whip in the National Assembly was on Thursday quoted by the Nation saying he bribed opposition legislators to skip the vote.

He was speaking during a UDA recruitment drive in Kitutu Chache constituency.

“I had to look for ways by hook or crook to get it through. I had to manipulate systems; I looked for ways to get the opposition MPs to play to our tune. I conspired with some opposition MPs and got some of them to be absent from the House so that I could get the numbers. Some of them were sponsored to go abroad while others were bribed to feign illness,” Osoro was quoted by the daily.

Speaking in West Pokot on Saturday, the lawmaker said he was misquoted.

Osoro said he only invited his colleagues for a “bowl of soup” at the Parliament canteen which was translated to mean he paid them off.

“I am in charge of catering in the catering committee in parliament and I just said that I invited members from the opposition and I put them in the kitchen where our mess hall is and we had pumpkin soup now you went and changed that saying that a bowl of soup translates to money, MPs take soup as well,” he said.

He added: “The government did not use a single cent to convince Azimio MPs to vote they just did not show up. People should stop soiling the government’s name and those of MPs.”

President William Ruto signed the bill into law on June 26.

The courts have, however, halted the implementation of the Act pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by Busia senator Okiya Omtatah.

