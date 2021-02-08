MP Oscar Sudi Wants Sh10,000 Monthly Contribution To Jubilee Party Slashed To Sh50

Controversial Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has written to the Clerk of the National Assembly seeking to have his monthly contribution to Jubilee party slashed by 99.5 per cent, as the rift in the ruling party widens.

In an unprecedented move, the Kapseret MP wants Michael Sialai to reduce his monthly subscription fee from Sh10,000 to Sh50.

Sudi said he will channel the balance to Kazi Ni Kazi Welfare Group.

“I hereby Instruct that a monthly deduction of Ksh9,950 from my salary account be done In favour of Kazi ni Kazi Welfare Group, Effect 1st March 2021, ” the letter reads.

The “hustler” lawmaker is among leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who have accused the Jubilee’s top brass of sidelining them.

The Tangatanga camp, which claims to have been blocked from accessing Jubilee party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, is linked to the recently unveiled United Democratic Alliance (UDA), formerly Party of Development and Reform (PDR).

UDA is touted as a new vehicle that DP Ruto will use in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 as the relationship with the Head of State continues to deteriorate.

