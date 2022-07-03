in ENTERTAINMENT

Hilarious Reactions As Oscar Sudi Speaks On Leaders With Questionable Degrees

Oscar Sudi
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi (Courtesy)

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has left social media users in stitches following his remarks on leaders with questionable academic credentials.

For the most part of last month, politicians with questionable academic qualifications have been put on blast, with UDA Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja at the centre.

Sakaja is said to have illegally acquired his degree from Uganda’s Team University with an investigation ongoing to authenticate the same.

Weighing in on the same, Sudi says he has always been the one being harassed yet the issue of questionable academic credentials is common.

Thus, he says the issue with Sakaja has exposed many other leaders who are in the same scenario as him, yet he has always been the one being singled out.

Read: MP Oscar Sudi did not Sit for KCSE Exam, Forged Diploma Certificate &#8211; Court Told

“Simumeona wale watu hawajasoma ni wengi. Mungu amefungua barabara. Sasa ata hatujui nani hana. Hawa watu wamekua wakinitesa tuu pekee yangu kotini na kumbe hawa watu ni wengi. Hawa watu wote ni flat,” the MP said while addressing residents in Kapseret.

Sudi has been accused of forging his KCSE certificate as well as a Diploma in Business Certificate from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

Taking the stand a few months ago, John Matsheshe, a former Head of Examinations at KIM told Anti Corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo that the legislator was never their student.

The court heard that the admission number captured on a copy of the certificate in possession of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) belonged to a woman who enrolled in the institution in 2005.

Read Also: Sakaja&#8217;s Woes Deepen As CUE Revokes His Degree Again

Earlier, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) denied issuing him a secondary school certificate.

Sudi’s case is ongoing in court with speculations that he is using different tactics to postpone the hearing and buy time to have him re-elected.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

