Oscar Sudi Ordered To Table Proof Of Seeking Treatment in Turkey After Missing Hearing

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has yet again found himself in hot soup after the court ordered him to table evidence proving he was in Turkey seeking treatment after he failed to appear for his hearing.

The legislator was supposed to appear in court for the hearing of his academics certificates forgery case but he was a no show.

His lawyer, George Wajackoyah told the court that he had traveled to Turkey to seek treatment. Thus, the court wants proof that he actually traveled to Turkey for the aforementioned cause. This includes travel and medical documents.

Notably, Wajackoyah, one of Oscar Sudi’s representatives is seeking an elective post in the upcoming August 9, elections. He also sought to have the case adjourned to pave way for him to campaigns.

Sudi has been accused of forging his KCSE certificate as well as a Diploma in Business certificate from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

Taking the stand a few months ago, John Matsheshe, a former Head of Examinations at KIM told Anti Corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo that the legislator was never their student.

The court heard that the admission number captured on a copy of the certificate in possession of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) belonged to a woman who enrolled in the institution in 2005.

Earlier, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) denied issuing him a secondary school certificate.

KNEC Principal Examinations Secretary, Nabiki Ene Kashu told the court that Sudi did not register or sit for the KCSE exams in 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi as claimed.

Kashu testified that the index number 401006/081 of the year 2006 in the alleged forged KCSE certificate did not belong to Highway Secondary school but to Parklands Secondary School.

The code, the court heard, belonged to one Obaje Bob Onyango, who was registered and sat the 2006 KCSE examinations at Parklands Secondary School.

Sudi, who is serving a second term as MP, is facing nine counts of forgery and uttering a fake document.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have intimated that the MP is using the tactics of missing the hearing to buy time and have himself re-elected as MP in the August 9, elections.

