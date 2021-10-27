MP Oscar Sudi did not Sit for KCSE Exam, Forged Diploma Certificate – Court Told

An anti-corruption court has been told that Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi did not register nor sit for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

In revelations to anti-corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo, the legislator is also said to have forged his diploma certificate in Business Management purported to have been issued by Kenya Institute of Management.

The KNEC Principal Examinations Secretary, Nabiki ene Kashu in her statement told the court that Sudi did not register nor sit for the KCSE exams in 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi.

This, Kashu said was following a letter from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) dated September 17, 2015, requesting the authentication of Sudi’s documents.

“In the letter, we were asked to authenticate whether such a candidate sat his KCSE in the year 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi in November and awarded certificate serial number 3381074 under index 401006/081.” Kashu said as quoted by the Star.

Upon investigations, it was discovered that the code 401006 said to have belonged to Sudi was not from Highway Secondary School but rather from Parklands Secondary.

Ideally, it was established that Sudi’s name did not appear in the 2006 Knec database in both schools.

The code purported to belong to Sudi, 401006/081, was also discovered to belong to one Obaje Bob Onyango, who was registered and sat the 2006 KCSE examinations at Parklands Secondary School.

“We also established that a candidate by the name Sudi did not appear in the 2006 Knec database for either Parklands Secondary School or Highway Secondary School,” a witness told the court.

Thus, it was said the copies of certificates presented had been forged.

